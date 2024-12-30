NHRC tells ‘X’ to take down Kejriwal video showing use of kids in campaign

New Delhi, Dec 30 NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday directed social media platform ‘X’ to immediately remove an objectionable video showing the alleged involvement of children in political campaigning by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

The NHRC member also drew the attention of CEC Rajiv Kumar to the issue and requested him to consider issuing guidelines to political parties to refrain from using children in political activities.

In separate letters written to the CEC and Vinay Prakash, Resident Grievances Officer, X, Kanoongo said the Commission is deeply concerned about the participation of children in political campaigning activities.

The Commission, taking suo motu cognizance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, said it has come across a post on X wherein CM Atishi and Kejriwal, have shared content/video depicting children directly involved in political campaigning activities for the Aam Aadmi Party.

“This practice not only violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India on February 5, 2024 but also contravenes Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other relevant legal provisions,” Kanoongo wrote.

The Commission admitted that the Model Code of Conduct for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi has not yet come into force but added that the development called for an immediate intervention.

The NHRC also directed X to take urgent corrective measures to address the issue and file a report. “The Commission is of the firm view that the aforementioned post(s)/re-post(s) should be immediately removed/taken down and an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing the steps undertaken to address this issue must be submitted to the Commission within seven days,” Kanoongo wrote to the X official.

