NHRC to hear over 40 cases of rights violation in NE states

Guwahati, Nov 15 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is holding a two-day ‘camp sitting’ in Guwahati would hear more than 40 pending cases of human rights violations in northeastern states, officials said here on Wednesday.

Officials said that the Commission is also sensitising local self-governments on various aspects of human rights and holding a national conference on ‘Advancing Human Rights through Local Self Governments’ on Thursday.

The Commission is also holding a meeting with Chief Secretaries, Director General of Police and senior officers of the eight northeastern states to review the action taken on its advisories and recommendations and to protect and promote the human rights of all human beings in respective states.

During the camp sitting, the Commission would hold a meeting with all state human rights commissions (SHRC) of NE states to develop synergy in its various activities to protect and promote human rights as well as generate awareness among cross-sections of society.

“The participation of local community-based institutions and local self governments helps in a big way in promoting and protecting human rights.

Local self-governments and community-based organisations, human rights defenders working at grassroots level are of immense help in protecting and promoting human rights by promoting the concept of ‘fraternity’ and in improving the quality of life of citizens and ensuring basic amenities, as well as in dealing with vulnerable groups with sensitivity and compassion,” a NHRC statement said..

It said that the two technical sessions would also be held on ‘Advancing human rights through local self-governments’ and ‘Best practices of the local self-governments of the north eastern states.’

The Commission comprising NHRC Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra, Members Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Rajiv Jain and Secretary General Bharat Lal accompanied by Registrar (Law) Surajit Dey and other senior officers would attend the conference and camp sitting.

The Chairpersons of the SHRCs of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim besides the senior officers of the Central and state governments would also participate in the national conference.

The Commission has been holding camp sittings since 2007 and through such sittings, the victims of human rights violations can receive prompt justice.

