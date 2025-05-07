NIA appeals people to share info on Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu, May 7 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday appealed to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have information, photographs or videos related to the Pahalgam terror attack to contact the agency.

The agency has already taken possession of a sizeable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and is examining them.

The NIA has decided to scale up its efforts to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed during the investigation.

In an appeal issued on Wednesday, the NIA has urged all such people to call up the agency on mobile number 9654958816 and/or on landline number 01124368800 and provide their personal details and also the details of the kind of information or inputs they want to share.

A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information/photos/videos.

NIA, which is officially in charge of the investigation into the attack, is keen to examine all such information, photographs and videos in thorough detail to search for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi.

Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir.

Several photographs and videos are in circulation on various social media platforms after the terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists and left several injured on April 22.

The anti-terror agency plans to minutely go through all these, along with any other information that might be in possession of those who were in the area on or before the fateful day.

NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses of the horrendous crime.

