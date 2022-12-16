NIA arrests 10th accused in Tamil Nadu PFI case, seizes weapons

New Delhi, Dec 16 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that they have arrested one more accused in connection with the Tamil Nadu PFI case.

It said that Umar Sheriff R alias Umar Juice was arrested for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

The NIA said that investigations have revealed that he had organised several physical training courses, classes, and demonstrations with deadly weapons to the cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Madurai to achieve its objectives.

The cadres so trained were to be used to attack targets chosen by the leaders of PFI at the district and state level, it said.

"Based on the disclosures of Umar Juice, swords, spears, kattari, curled blades (surul), metal chains, shields, nunchakus, and knives have been recovered from his house," the NIA said.

Earlier, the NIA conducted searches in the premises of arrested accused persons in different locations all over Tamil Nadu and many incriminating documents, articles, digital devices were seized. With Umar, a total of 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

