NIA arrests accused in connection with Pune IS module case

New Delhi, Nov 2 In a major development in its ongoing probe in Pune IS module, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has arrested Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam.

Alam carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh and played an active role in the recce of various locations intended for hideouts, as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication IEDs practices.

He is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation. This is the eighth arrest in the Pune IS module case.

A NIA spokesperson said that Alam, a resident of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh was directly associated with other arrested individuals in the ongoing Pune IS module case.

"Probe revealed that Alam played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts, as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) practices," the official said.

The official said that Alam also managed to escape from Pune Police on July 19 this year, when he was caught red handed for attempting bike theft, along with Mohammad Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki.

Subsequently, it came to light that they were active IS operatives. Further, NIA had declared a reward of Rs three lakh for information leading to the capture of Alam.

Investigations by the NIA into the IS Pune module case have shown that the accused persons had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country in furtherance of the IS agenda.

As per NIA, the Islamic State (IS) has been actively pursuing an anti-India agenda and spreading terror and violence across the country through a series of violent acts.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

