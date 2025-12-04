NIA arrests another Trinamool worker in Bengal BJP leader murder case

Kolkata, Dec 4 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Trinamool Congress worker in connection with the murder of BJP leader Vijay Krishna Bhuiyan in East Midnapore district's Moyna, a source said on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Buddhadeb Mondal.

According to sources, the NIA conducted searches at several locations on Wednesday in an effort to track down the accused Trinamool worker. Acting on a confidential tip-off, investigators learned that Buddhadeb was hiding at a relative's house in Pingla in West Midnapore district.

Upon receiving the information, NIA officials conducted a raid at the location and arrested Buddhadeb. He was brought to Kolkata on Thursday morning for further questioning.

It may be recalled that on the evening of May 1, 2023, Booth President Vijay Krishna was allegedly kidnapped, as stated in the police complaint lodged by his wife, Lakshmi Bhuiyan. Based on her complaint, the local police initiated an investigation and launched a search operation.

Later, Vijay's body, bearing injury marks and in a bloody condition, was found in a pond near his house. Several Trinamool leaders and activists were suspected to be involved in the killing. A complaint was filed against at least 34 people at Moyna police station.

Eight persons were arrested in the initial phase of the investigation, of whom five were later released on bail. Dissatisfied with the progress, the BJP approached the court alleging negligence in the police probe.

Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation to the NIA.

During the initial probe phase, the central agency conducted incident reconstruction and extensive raids. Nearly 150 NIA officials divided into 14 teams searched the houses of all the accused.

Buddhadeb was also named in the list of suspects. At that time, nearly all of them had gone absconding. The NIA later sealed the houses of the accused and issued notices.

The NIA had earlier arrested several Trinamool leaders and workers in the case, including Amitabha alias Babu Bhanja, former vice-president of Moyna Block Trinamool Congress, and Sujit Kar, former vice-president of the Bakcha region Trinamool unit.

Another Trinamool worker, Nabakumar Mandal, was arrested later from the Bakcha Goramahal area.

