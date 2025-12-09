NIA arrests eighth accused in Delhi blast case

New Delhi, Dec 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with last month’s Delhi bomb blast case.

According to the NIA, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla (J&K) is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi.

“NIA found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the Red Fort area,” the NIA said in a press note.

As per the agency’s investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support.

He is also accused of the destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack.

The agency further stressed that it is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act.

The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

Notably, earlier in the day, sleuths of NIA carried out searches in forests of J&K’s Anantnag district in connection with the Delhi terror blast.

Official sources said that the NIA team, assisted by J&K Police, started searches in the forest area of Anantnag district on Tuesday in connection with the November 10 terror blast near the Red Fort in which 11 civilians were killed, and many others were injured.

Sources said the NIA team has brought along two accused, namely Dr Adil Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, to pinpoint the exact spot for the ongoing search.

A white collar terror module operated by local doctors was busted by J&K police and Haryana police in the Faridabad area.

This led to the arrest of two conspirators, Dr Adil Rather and Dr Muzammil Ganai, while the third conspirator, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest.

Dr Umar Nabi carried out the blast of his explosive-laden car near the Red Fort, in which the bomber was killed, while 11 innocent civilians also became victims of the explosion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor