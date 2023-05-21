NIA arrests JeM operative for involvement in J&K terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, May 21 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative for his alleged involvement in the terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA said that the accused, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik of Kupwara district, was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based Commander. NIA also recovered from the accused's possession various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in J&K," said the official.

This case was registered by the the NIA suo-moto on June 21, 2022. It is related to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan. It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote control-operated sticky bombs/magnetic bombs.

The IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally, in order to execute terrorist attacks in J&K, as per the NIA investigations. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel.

The conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

Further investigation in the matter is on.



