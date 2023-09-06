NIA arrests Kerala based IS module chief in Chennai

Chennai, Sept 6 National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kerala based IS terror module chief in Chennai.

NIA has identified the accused as Siyed Nabeel Ahmad who is the Ameer of the organisation in Thrissur, Kerala.

Sources told IANS that Siyed Nabeel Ahmad was moving from place to place in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to evade arrest.

He was traced by the Fugitive Tracking Team of the NIA and picked up in Chennai after tracking him for the past couple of months.

The team has been constituted recently is tracing few more terror modules in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

NIA sources told IANS that he was trying to escape to Nepal using forged travel documents.

Meanwhile, the police said that Siyed Nabeel Ahmad has a case registered against him in Kochi.

NIA sources said that the Siyed Nabeel Ahmad has conducted a dry run in Kerala and had planned terror attacks in that state.

Sources also said the NIA has already established the terror links of Siyed Nabeel Ahmad and is questioning him to get more information.

