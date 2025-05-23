NIA arrests Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide for supplying fake passports

New Delhi, May 23 Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Rahul Sarkar was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), successfully busting the gang’s fake passport module that helped the killer of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala flee the country in 2022, an official said on Friday.

Sarkar was presented at a Special Court which remanded him to NIA custody for questioning, said the official.

The NIA has found that the accused had been helping the gang members by arranging forged passports, facilitating them to flee the country after committing crimes.

Among the gang members he had helped in this manner was Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, the key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Rahul’s arrest came as part of NIA’s investigation in connection with a case registered in August 2022 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The case relates to conspiracy by criminal gangs and syndicates to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out criminal activities.

The NIA's investigation in the case, registered under section criminal conspiracy provisions and sections 17, 18 & 18-B of UA (P) Act, 1967, is continuing.

Last year, the NIA had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for providing information leading to the arrest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, who has been named in the two charge sheets.

Earlier, a 37-year-old key member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, who was previously involved in 16 heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder among others, was arrested in Delhi’s Rohini area in 2023.

The accused, identified as Anjeet, was in contact with gangsters Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi and knew of many targets given by them.

The police said that they have also recovered one semi-automatic pistol with five bullets from his possession.

He was arrested after specific information was received about the movement of Anjeet, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Monu Dagar, near Heliport, Rohini.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor