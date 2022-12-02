NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia
December 2, 2022
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Malaysia's Kaula Lumpur.
Harpreet, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode- a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation, is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021.
A man was killed and five seriously injured in a blast inside a court complex in Ludhiana Punjab.
"Acting on the directions of Rode, Harpreet coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," NIA officials said.
NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and a look-out circular was opened.
