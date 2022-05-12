NIA arrests man for role in crude bomb storing in West Bengal's Jagaddal

New Delhi, May 12 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a person named Namit Singh, a resident of West Bengal, in connection with the recovery of crude bombs and a firearm frpm a house in Jagaddal in Bhatpara municipality of North 24 Parganas district.

An NIA team also conducted search operations at the premises of others involved in the case.

The police had recovered 44 crude bombs and a firearm from a house in Bhatpara in March this year. The house was located close to the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had sought an NIA probe into the incident.

The case was initially registered with the Jagaddal police station on March 12. Later the NIA took over the investigation on April 8.

During investigation it was revealed that the arrested person was part of a criminal conspiracy for illegal collection and possession of bombs to create terror in the minds of the general public.

During the search, the NIA recovered a number of incriminating documents and material objects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor