NIA arrests one more accused in Chhattisgarh Maoist arms supply case

New Delhi, Aug 14 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in the Bhairamgarh CPI (Maoist) arms supply case which is part of action to dismantle the Maoist terrorist ecosystem active in the country, an official said on Thursday.

Aman Kesarwani was among the conspirators involved in the supply of arms and ammunitions to the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, the official said.

The accused were involved in arranging/procuring revolvers and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh for delivery to members of CPI (Maoist) in the vicinity of Bhairamgarh Tehsil of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

The case was originally registered by the police following the arrest of five accused persons in Bhairamgarh Tehsil.

The state police chargesheeted five accused persons in July 2023, followed by a supplementary chargesheet by NIA against three accused persons in April 2025 in the case RC-01/2023/NIA/RPR.

Investigations are on as part of NIA’s to dismantle the Maoist terrorist ecosystem active in the country, said an official.

On August 2, the NIA chargesheeted five Maoist operatives in the February 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case.

Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, Raghvueer Jain and Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu have been identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) including one supplier, for the banned terror organisation, CPI (Maoist).

All of them were active cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the terror outfit.

NIA, in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court, Jagdalpur, has charged them under various sections of IPC, Explosives Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

The counter-terror agency had earlier in August 2024, chargesheeted two armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) - Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa.

NIA investigations revealed that Anish Khan had supplied explosives substances to CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest area of village Aalparas, which were later recovered.

The other accused chargesheeted on August 2 had provided shelter and logistics support to the Maoist cadres for carrying out a fatal attack on security forces around Mujalgondi village in Kanker district.

