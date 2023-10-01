NIA arrests one terror suspect in trans-national conspiracy case

New Delhi, Oct 1 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one terror suspect, Seiminlun Gangte, in connection with its probe into a trans-national conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror outfits to wage war against the government by exploiting the current unrest in Manipur.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 19 this year in this connection.

In a statement, an NIA spokesperson said that its probe revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh based militant groups have entered a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the government (of India).

"And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the northeastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur," it said.

It further said that the accused has been brought to Delhi after his arrest, adding the individual will be produced in the court soon.

