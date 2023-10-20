NIA arrests PFI member Shihab accused of orchestrating murder of RSS leader

New Delhi, Oct 20 In a major breakthrough in the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad, Kerala in April 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has arrested absconding accused Shihab aka Babu, a key member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who was an integral part of the terror ecosystem and responsible for orchestrating the murder.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency arrested Shihab, who had been on the run since the commission of the crime.

The official said that the anti-terror probe agency’s dedicated absconder tracking team successfully traced him to his residence in Kerala’s Malappuram district and subsequently detained him.

The official said: “Our probe revealed that Shihab was an integral part of the terror ecosystem being operated by the PFI, which was responsible for orchestrating the murder of Srinivasan.”

The official said that it is believed that Shihab, acting in line with a conspiracy hatched by the PFI leaders, harbored Muhammed Hakeem, who at the behest of PFI leadership was responsible for the destruction of crucial evidence in the case.

The agency had filed a charge sheet on March 17 this year against a total of 59 accused in the case. Subsequently, on May 16 this year, the NIA's absconder tracking team achieved a significant milestone by tracking down and apprehending Saheer K V, who had been absconding for long.

The official said that so far, a total of 69 individuals have been identified as being involved in the conspiracy.

