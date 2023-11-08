NIA arrests Rohingya man in J&K for terror links

Jammu, Nov 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Rohingya man in J&K’s Jammu city for suspected terror links.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths on Wednesday arrested the Rohingya refugee, identified as Zafar Alam in Jammu city.

He has been arrested for suspected terror links in connection with Manipur improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Sources said further details will be shared later.

