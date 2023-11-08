NIA arrests Rohingya man in J&K for terror links

By IANS | Published: November 8, 2023 11:20 AM2023-11-08T11:20:02+5:302023-11-08T11:20:04+5:30

Jammu, Nov 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Rohingya man in J&K’s Jammu city ...

NIA arrests Rohingya man in J&K for terror links | NIA arrests Rohingya man in J&K for terror links

NIA arrests Rohingya man in J&K for terror links

Jammu, Nov 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Rohingya man in J&K’s Jammu city for suspected terror links.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths on Wednesday arrested the Rohingya refugee, identified as Zafar Alam in Jammu city.

He has been arrested for suspected terror links in connection with Manipur improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Sources said further details will be shared later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app