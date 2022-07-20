NIA arrests seventh accused in JMB Bhopal case

New Delhi, July 20 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person named Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari in connection with the JMB Bhopal case.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of Bangladesh-based proscribed terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), including three illegal immigrants from Bhopal, who were found involved in propagating JMB's plans and motivating the youth to carry out jihad against India.

On July 19, the NIA had also conducted search operations in East Champaran, Bihar, in connection with this case.

The case was initially registered on March 14 in Bhopal before it was re-registered by the NIA on April 5.

"Asgar is a highly-radicalised individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online on different social media platforms. He was a close associate of the persons arrested earlier. He was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with his other associates in India and Bangladesh," said an NIa official.

