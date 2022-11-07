NIA arrests terrorist involved in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding terrorist, who was involved in the ambush on a convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles in November last year in Manipur.

The absconding accused was arrested by NIA on November 5 from Yaingangpokpi village in Manipur's Imphal East district.

The terrorist, identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkham, was an active cadre of the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) and was directly involved in the ambush.

The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of 46th Batallion Assam Rifles on November 13, 2021, by a group of armed terrorists near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

As many as seven people Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son, and four other Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six other personnel were injured in the attack.

An FIR, in this case, was lodged at Singngat police station, Churachandpur district under sections 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 (1-C) of Arms Act, Sections 10, 16, 18, 20, 39 of UA(P) Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

Later, the NIA took over the case on November 27 last year and started investigations.

The NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh against Shimray.

"On November 5, based on secret information, a joint team of the NIA, Assam Rifles and Assam Police conducted a special operation and arrested Machukring Zamshim Shimray from Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East district, Manipur, against whom NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh," the NIA said in a statement.

"The arrested accused was an active cadre of MNPF and was directly involved in the ambush," the NIA added.

The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court on Sunday.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor