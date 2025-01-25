NIA arrests two absconding accused in Ramalingam murder case

New Delhi, Jan 25 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two absconding accused in Tamil Nadu’s Ramalingam murder case linked with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Majeeth and Shahul Hameed, both hailing from the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. NIA investigations have revealed the two to be involved in the murder and members of PFI.

The duo had conspired with other accused persons near the Periyapalli mosque in Thirubhuvanam on February 5, 2019, to chop the hands of Ramalingam with the intent to create fear among the people and spread communal hatred.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in March 2019, had charge sheeted 18 accused before the NIA Special Court, Chennai, in the case RC-06/2019/NIA/DLI in August 2019.

Six of the 18 charge sheeted accused were absconding, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each had been announced for information about them. The absconders were also declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) by the NIA Special Court.

In 2021, NIA had arrested one of the six absconders, identified as Rahman Sadiq. In November 2024, the agency traced Abdul Majeeth and Shahul Hameed to the Poombarai area of Kodaikanal, Dindigul district, and arrested one harbourer, M Mohammed Ali Jinnah, who was the 19th accused identified in the case. Jinnah was later remanded to judicial custody.

Abdul and Shahul, however, had then managed to escape and were finally arrested on Saturday by the NIA, which continues to investigate the case and search for the remaining absconders.

Ramalingam, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader, was brutally murdered by the cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Ramalingam was killed on February 5, 2019, in Thanjavur for allegedly opposing the forcible conversion of underprivileged people by the Islamist group.

