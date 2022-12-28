NIA arrests two more accused in Coimbatore car blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more terrorist operatives pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on October 23.

Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore, were arrested by the NIA.

Nine other accused persons were arrested earlier by the anti-terror agency in the case, initially registered by Tamil Nadu Police on October 23 and re-registered by the NIA on October 27.

The accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing bayath (allegiance) to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the temple complex with the intention to strike terror in the community, said the NIA in a statement.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Erode district, in February 2022," said the NIA.

"The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook and participated by deceased accused Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali, where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts," added the elite anti-terror probe agency.

