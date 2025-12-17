NIA attaches properties in Bihar and Maha linked to cyber fraud kingpin

New Delhi, Dec 17 Acting on the orders of its special Court at Patna, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties of an accused in a transnational human trafficking and cyber frauds case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The properties involved one flat in Thane, Maharashtra, and a piece of land in Siwan, Bihar.

According to the NIA, “Both had been purchased by the wanted accused Anand Kumar Singh in his wife’s name using money earned illegally from human trafficking activities. The accused, a Cambodia-based Indian national, was involved in trafficking Indian youth to Cambodia for forced criminal cyber frauds, NIA investigations had revealed.”

The special Court of NIA at Patna had established the two properties to be proceeds of crime and had, on December 10, ordered their attachment under section 107 of BNSS. It had further directed that the money obtained after their auction be forfeited.

As per NIA’s investigation, the accused was part of a syndicate engaged in luring vulnerable youth from India with false promises of well-paying legitimate jobs in foreign countries.

Once the victims reached the foreign land, their passports were seized by the syndicate, and they were sold to scam companies. Refusal to work for these companies led to mental and physical torture, NIA found during the investigation.

Efforts are in progress to unearth and dismantle the complete transnational nexus involving the syndicate.

The anti-terror agency last month filed a chargesheet against 10 accused in a Bhubaneswar court in connection with the trafficking of a minor Bangladeshi girl from across the eastern border into Odisha.

The set of charges filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), before a Special Court, charged the accused with luring the girl with the promise of employment and then pushing her into immoral trafficking to make money.

The accused had taken advantage of her family’s poor financial condition to execute the trafficking operation, the NIA found during the investigation, which exposed a major human trafficking network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor