NIA attaches properties of 2 LeT terrorists for 2015 attack on BSF troopers in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 7 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur district.

An NIA spokesperson here said two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place at around 7 a.m. on August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Narsoo 'nallah' in village Narsoo of the district.

In the attack one terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces.

“The two accused, whose properties have been attached today, were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu. The duo, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo aka Fayaz Khar and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat aka Khursheed Alam Bhat aka Surya, are members of the banned Pakistan-backed LeT terror organisation,” the official said on the basis of the agency’s probe so far.

“In the instant case, four immovable properties that include a single-storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo in Kulgam district and a double-storey residential house, along with two plots of land, belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat in Pulwama, have been attached in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu,” the official said.

The official said that all the prime accused in the case have been charge-sheeted and are under trial under various provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India Act 1920) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

