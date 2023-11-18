NIA attaches properties of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen operative in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 18 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the properties of Mohamma Yaseen, an operative of banned terror group Tehreek ul Mujahideen (TuM) in connection with a case pretaining to seizure of arms, ammunitions, explosive and narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency on Friday attached four properties of a Yaseen, who is undergoing trial in a UA (P)A case acting on orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The properties are located in Yaseen's village of Dhrooti (Dhabi) in Poonch district.

The official said that Yaseen was arrested on December 27, 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered from his possession.

A chargesheet was filed on June 24, 2021 and he is currently facing trial under several sections of IPC, Arms Act, as well as Explosive Substances Act and UA (P) Act. The case came to light with the arrest of Mohammad Mustafa, which led to the arrest of Yaseen and another accused, Mohammad Farooq, along with the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from their possession.

NIA investigations in the case subsequently exposed a conspiracy to attack religious places in Mendhar area with grenades.

