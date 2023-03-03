NIA attaches property of Pak-based listed terrorist Basit Ahmad Reshi

Continuing its strong action against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of Pakistan-based listed terrorist Basit Ahmad Reshi in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reshi's agriculture land measuring 9.25 Marlas has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

Representatives of the state government and state Police assisted the NIA in the attachment process.

A resident of Baramulla, Reshi is a 'listed terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration to Pakistan. He has been found funding terror activities and acts in the valley, the NIA said on Friday.

This action closely follows the attachment of the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and Chief Commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, on Thursday.

Reshi joined the militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in the planning and execution of a terror attack at the Police Guard Post in Sopore that killed one constable and injured others.

Reshi was earlier associated with the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul-Mujahedeen and later he was exfiltrated to Pakistan. Reshi is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms and ammunition as well as funds for TRF from across the border.

Till date, NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists-- US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan based terrorists-Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh aliasPanjwar.

In addition, NIA recently attached, under UAPA, the Hurriyat Office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat Terror Funding case.

( With inputs from ANI )

