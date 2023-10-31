NIA charge sheets 2 Maoists cadres who raised funds in Bihar arms seizure case

New Delhi, Oct 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two active members of the CPI-Maoist Ram Babu Ram aka Rajan and Ram Babu Paswan aka Dhiraj, accused of carrying out the process of raising funds for the outlawed organisation, which were to be employed for unlawful and anti-national activities.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency filed a charge sheet against the two, both residents of Bihar in the Maoist arms seizure case.

The case involves the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and 460 rounds of 7.62x39 mm live ammunition. These items were discovered buried in a forested area near Bariakala village in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

The case was initially registered on May 4 this year under sections 25(1-b) a, 26, 35 of the Arms Act, and sections 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at Laukariya Police Station in Bihar's Bagha.

This initial registration of the case took place in Bihar. On June 23, the NIA assumed jurisdiction over the case and re-registered it in Delhi.

The official said that the NIA probe found that both individuals were active armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist group and were carrying out actual operations on the directions of the banned outfit, including being actively engaged in motivating villagers to join the ranks of the Maoists to "bolster the organisation's strength, expand its reach, and propagate its ideology".

Both the accused worked with a common intention and motive to execute terrorist acts, with the objective of instilling fear and terror among the people, and also aimed at undermining the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor