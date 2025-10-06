NIA charge sheets 22nd accused in Lawrence Bishnoi gang-Babbar Khalsa nexus case

New Delhi, Oct 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted one more accused - the 22nd so far - in the 2022 Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror-gangster nexus case, an official said on Monday.

The case RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang in association with the proscribed BKI outfit to spread terrorism in India.

In its 5th charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, Delhi, the NIA has charged Rahul Sarkar with facilitating members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in committing terror activities in India.

According to the charge sheet, Sarkar also assisted the gang members in fleeing the country by preparing and arranging forged identity documents, such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID and Bank Passbook.

The accused further used the fake documents to aid the gang members, including co-accused Sachin Bishnoi, in fraudulently procuring passports to flee the country and carry on with their terror activities, NIA investigations have revealed.

Rahul Sarkar is the 22nd accused to be charge sheeted so far in the case. Of these, 18 accused, including Rahul, have been arrested, while four are absconding.

The case was originally registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on August 4 2022. The NIA, which took over the investigation on August 26, the same year, is continuing investigations into the terror-gangster nexus, the statement said.

Last week, the NIA charge sheeted four accused in the case of a grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia.

The charg esheet named two arrested individuals: Saidul Ameen from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) and Abhijot Jangra from Kurukshetra (Haryana). It also listed two absconders: Kulbir Singh Sidhu from Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Manish, also known as Kaka Rana, from Karnal (Haryana).

"All four have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, BNS, and Explosive Substances Act in the case RC-/11/2025/NIA/DLI," said an NIA official in a statement.

The officials mentioned that the attack on former BJP Minister Manoranjan Kalia's premises in Jalandhar, Punjab, occurred on the night of April 7. The NIA took over the investigation a few days later, on April 12.

Kulbeer Singh, an operative of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), had conspired with his associate Manish, also known as Kaka Rana, to form a terror gang.

