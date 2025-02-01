NIA charge sheets Akash Sahu, brother of gangster Aman Sahu, in Jharkhand coal mine terror attack

New Delhi, Feb 1 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Akash Kumar, the younger brother of notorious gangster Aman Sahu, in connection with the 2020 Tetariyakhar coal mine terror attack in Jharkhand. The charge sheet, filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), accuses Akash Sahu of playing a pivotal role in the criminal conspiracy behind the attack.

Akash Kumar, also known as Akash Sahu, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC, along with Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, and 22 of the UA(P) Act. The charge sheet is the fifth filed by the NIA in the case RC-01/2021/NIA/RNC, which now involves 26 accused individuals, says the agency.

The Tetariyakhar coal mine attack, which occurred in December 2020, was part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu terror gang. The attack was aimed at extorting money and disrupting operations at the Latehar coal mine in Jharkhand. Investigations revealed that Akash Sahu, who is currently in jail for his involvement in multiple criminal activities across Jharkhand, played an active role in the planning and execution of the attack.

The probe by the NIA revealed that Akash Sahu was instrumental in financing the terror gang’s operations. He was involved in the collection of extortion money through various channels, laundering the funds through shell companies and other financial entities, and channelling the money into assets belonging to his brother Aman Sahu and other gang members.

The Aman Sahu gang has been linked to a series of violent crimes in Jharkhand, including bombings, arson, and attacks on law enforcement officers. The gang is notorious for its activities aimed at disrupting government operations, terrorising local businessmen and contractors for extortion, and maintaining links with splinter Naxal groups and other terror organisations outside Jharkhand to further its criminal agenda.

