NIA charge sheets Bihar migrant labourer for conspiring with LeT, other terror outfits

New Delhi, Oct 17 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted a migrant labourer from Bihar for supporting proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in carrying out terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, the agency said on Friday.

According to the NIA, "Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, has been charged under sections 196 and 197 of BNS and Sections 13 (1) (b) & 39 of UA(P) Act in the chargesheet filed today before the NIA Special Court at Poonamallee in Chennai, Tamil Nadu."

Employed as a labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), the accused was arrested by Kayar, Chengalpattu Police, in April this year for his involvement in anti-national activities.

"NIA, which took over the case in view of its gravity, found during investigation that the accused was in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyber space and conspired with them to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) in Tamil," the agency said in its press note.

According to the NIA, the accused also attempted to contact an arms dealer, with the intent to execute an attack to destabilise the country.

"Investigations further revealed that Akhalatur also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi style attack to destabilise the country," the agency said.

However, his plans were thwarted by the NIA and other security agencies.

"Investigations in the case RC-01/2025/NIA/CHE (Akhalatur LeT and Salafi Ideologue case) are continuing in a bid to curb radicalisation and violent extremism in India," the agency said.

Notably, the agency, a few days back, charge sheeted eight accused persons in the 2020 transnational narco-terror network case involving the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan through sea route into India via Gujarat.

The drugs were aimed at financing the LeT terror outfit.

--IANS

