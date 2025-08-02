NIA charge sheets five Maoist in 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case

New Delhi, Aug 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against five more operatives of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in connection with the 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case.

The accused - Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, Raghvueer Jain, and Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu - have been identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and one as a supplier for the Maoist organisation.

All five were reportedly active members of the Kuyemari Area Committee, a key wing of the CPI (Maoist) operating in the insurgency-affected region. The chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court in Jagdalpur, names them under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA stated that the operatives played critical logistical roles in supporting Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. According to the agency’s findings, Anish Khan was involved in supplying explosive materials to armed Maoist cadres in the Aalparas forest area.

These materials were later seized by security forces during a counterinsurgency operation. The other accused provided shelter, food, and logistical assistance to CPI (Maoist) members who were planning a deadly ambush on security forces near Mujalgondi village.

This latest action follows the earlier chargesheet filed by NIA in August 2024 against two armed Maoist cadres - Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa - in the same case (RC-04/2024/NIA/RPR).

“Investigations in the case RC-04/2024/NIA/RPR are continuing as part of NIA’s efforts to scuttle the Maoist outfit’s terror agenda,” said NIA in its press statement.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, forms part of the NIA’s broader efforts to dismantle the Maoist support network and curb the group’s violent activities in central India.

