NIA chargesheet names 'mastermind' in cross-border arms, narcotics racket aided by Pakistan operators

New Delhi, Nov 14 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted the mastermind in an inter-state arms and narcotics trafficking case linked with Pakistan-based operators.

In its chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur Rajasthan, the central investigative agency named Vishal Pachar, charging him under various Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the NIA, the accused was allegedly involved in procuring, transporting and distributing prohibited arms, ammunition and narcotics as part of the arms and drugs trafficking network spanning the northern states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

“As per NIA investigations in the case RC-01/2025/NIA/JPR, Pakistan-based associates supported the key accused by facilitating the supply of arms, ammunition and heroin,” the NIA said in its press note.

The NIA highlighted that these consignments were dropped near the border areas and later were retrieved by the members of the gang for distribution.

“The consignments were dropped near the border areas using high-powered drones, and were subsequently retrieved by members of the gang on the Indian side for further distribution,” the NIA said.

It also noted that “the gang members would also procure illegal foreign weapons to arm themselves against the police and other government agencies.”

The accused used encrypted communication channels and cross-border couriers to smuggle weapons and narcotics into India through various states, NIA investigations in the case, which it took over from the state police, further revealed.

“A well-established nexus between illegal arms suppliers and drug traffickers was found targeting youth by pushing psychotropic substances to drive drug addiction, intending to exploit them and spread disaffection against the government machinery,” the agency said.

The agency further said that their “investigation is continuing to bust the larger network involved in the trafficking and to identify other accused and suspects in the case.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor