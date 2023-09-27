NIA chargesheet reveals plot to fund Khalistan Tiger Force through extortion, hawala

New Delhi, Sep 27 Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla along with Hardeep Singh Nijjar was providing details of targets, arranging weapons, sending terror funds through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) channels and also raising funds through extortion to strengthen the terror activities of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), the NIA’s investigation has revealed.

Khalistani extremist and KTF chief Nijjar, was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Canada's British Columbia on June 18 this year.

“Arshdeep Singh in association with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who also is a designated terrorist, was facilitating the members of the terror gang by providing details of targets, arranging weapons, sending terror funds through various MTSS channels and also raising funds through extortion to strengthen the terror activities of the KTF. The investigation has further revealed that a major part of the money extorted from victims was sent to Arsh in Canada through hawala operators,” the NIA stated in its chargesheet.

The NIA added that the recruits, who were nabbed by security agencies last year, were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Nijjar and Arsh to kidnap and subsequently kill people of other faiths to further the KTF’s terror agenda.

“The conspiracy was to threaten the unity, integrity and security (including economic security) and sovereignty of India by generating terror funds through extortion in the country and transfer them through hawala channels to Canada. A majority of these funds were used for the KTF’s terror activities,” read the chargesheet.

According to NIA sources, Arsh Dalla -- who is known to have connections with Canadian gangster Goldy Brar and the gangster Sukhdool Singh who was killed in a gang war -- was deeply involved in a series of criminal activities.

Dalla's activities that came to light in 2020, primarily focused on funding, organising terror networks, coordinating the smuggling of weapons across the border, and orchestrating targeted assassinations in Punjab.

He and Nijjar reportedly formed a three-member KTF module responsible for the assassination of Tejinder, also known as Pinka, the owner of the Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga in 2021.

In 2022, they collaborated once again to establish a four-person KTF module with the intention of carrying out grenade attacks.

Dalla's name also emerged in the context of the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda. Additionally, he partnered with gangsters Bikram Brar and Goldy Brar for the smuggling of pistols and magazines.

The security agencies have identified a group of 11 individuals, comprising gangsters and terrorists, currently residing in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan from where they are running their nexus.

Of these, eight are suspected to be operating from within Canada, including individuals such as Lakhbir Singh, also known as ‘Landa’ and Dalla among others.

According to sources, Harinder Sandhu alias Rinda is suspected to be in Pakistan, while Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar is hiding in either the US or Canada.

“Landa, Arsh Dalla, Satveer Singh Warring alias Raman Judge, Charnjit Singh alias Rinku Bihla, Sanawer Dhillon and Gurpinder Singh a.k.a Baba Dalla, are suspected to be in Canada while Gaurav Patyal a.k.a Lucky, Anmol Bishnoi are suspected to be in US,” said the sources.

