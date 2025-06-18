NIA chargesheets key Maoist operative in 2023 Dantewada IED attack case

Raipur, June 18 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a key accused in the IED (improvised explosive device) blast incident that killed 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and their civilian driver in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in April 2023, an official said on Wednesday.

The attack, carried out by members of the banned CPI (Maoist), marked one of the deadliest ambushes on security forces in recent years.

The accused, identified as Bandra Tati alias Hunga, son of Bhima Tati, has been charged under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act, the Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the agency said.

According to the NIA, Tati served as the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), a known frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), operating in Acheli village of Dantewada.

Investigations revealed that Tati played a crucial logistical role in the attack, including the transportation of the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used in the ambush.

The blast, which occurred in Aranpur, was part of a larger conspiracy to loot weapons from the security forces and instill fear among the public.

The NIA stated that Tati had received the explosive materials from senior Maoist cadres and had actively participated in conspiracy meetings leading up to the attack.

The case was initially investigated by the Chhattisgarh Police, which had chargesheeted 26 individuals in 2023. The NIA took over the probe and re-registered the case on February 23, 2024.

The agency has since been pursuing leads to uncover the broader network behind the attack. The April 2023 blast was widely condemned and highlighted the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in central India.

The DRG personnel were returning from a counter-insurgency operation when their convoy was targeted using a powerful IED buried under a dirt track.

The explosion left a deep crater and destroyed the vehicle, killing all occupants instantly.

The NIA has reiterated its commitment to dismantling the Maoist network and bringing all conspirators to justice.

Further investigations are going on to trace the supply chain of explosives and identify additional operatives involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

