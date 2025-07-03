NIA chargesheets Maoist operative for aiding banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand

New Delhi, July 3 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a key operative of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit in connection with terror-related activities in Jharkhand.

The accused, Rajesh Deogam, a resident of West Singhbhum district, has been charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The charge-sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi on Thursday as part of case RC-02/2024/NIA-RNC, which pertains to Maoist-linked criminal activity in the region.

Originally registered by local police in March 2024, the case involved the seizure of a large sum of money and materials connected to senior CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra. The NIA took over the investigation in July 2024. According to the agency, Deogam was instrumental in supporting the activities of the banned organisation.

He allegedly facilitated the handling of arms, harboured Maoist cadres, and extorted levies from local contractors and traders to fund the group’s operations.

NIA said Deogam played an active role in organising underground meetings and was part of a wider conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in the region.

"Disclosures by Deogam had led to the seizure of gelatine sticks, along with Rs. 10,50,000 cash, walkie-talkie, Samsung tablet, power bank, radio set, levy collection receipt and other incriminating materials", the NIA said in its Press statement.

"These materials were found buried in the forest areas between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages", it added.

The NIA noted that further investigations are ongoing against other suspects involved in the case.

The CPI (Maoist), which is banned under the UAPA, remains one of the most active Left-Wing extremist groups in India, with Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana among the states most affected by its insurgency.

Notably, the banned outfit is now facing its biggest crisis with the ongoing operations against their cadre and other Maoists in the country, as Left-Wing Extremism appears to be on its last leg.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “Naxals” will be eradicated by March 31, 2026 and no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor