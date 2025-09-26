NIA chargesheets two more persons in CPI (Maoist) Jharkhand terror conspiracy case

Ranchi, Sep 26 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary charge-sheet against two individuals in connection with a CPI (Maoist) terror conspiracy case involving the seizure of explosives and other incriminating materials in Jharkhand.

The accused, Jaipal Deogam from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and Budru Padam alias Rohit Padam from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The charge-sheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi. According to the NIA, the investigation uncovered a cache of items buried in the forest area between villages Husipi and Rajabhasa in West Singhbhum.

The seized materials included Rs 10.5 lakh in cash, walkie-talkie sets, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, levy collection receipts, gelatine sticks, and other equipment believed to be used in Maoist operations.

These discoveries were made following disclosures by Rajesh Deogam, who was charge-sheeted in July 2025. The original case was registered by local police in March 2024 against five individuals, marking the beginning of a broader investigation into Maoist activities in the region.

NIA’s probe revealed that Jaipal Deogam and Budru Padam were active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

They allegedly played key roles in planning terrorist acts, organising meetings, extorting funds from contractors and traders, and facilitating arms movement.

The agency also found evidence that the accused provided shelter to armed cadres of the group, furthering its violent agenda.

The case highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in Jharkhand and neighbouring states. NIA officials confirmed that the investigation remains on-going, with further leads being pursued to dismantle the network and bring all conspirators to justice.

This development underscores the agency’s continued efforts to curb left-wing extremism and ensure national security through coordinated intelligence and enforcement operations.

