NIA conduct raids in Kashmir Valley, Jammu city

Srinagar, Feb 10 National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids at different locations in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu city.

Sources said that NIA -- assisted by the police and CRPF, conducted raids at some places in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam and at Gujjar Nagar in Jammu city.

Officials said that these raids are mainly taking place at premises owned by the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

They said that further details will be shared soon.

