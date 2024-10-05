NIA conducts major raids in Maharashtra, multiple detentions in terror funding cases

New Delhi, Oct 5 In a joint operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) carried out a series of coordinated raids across multiple locations in Maharashtra on Saturday and detained four individuals involved in anti-national activities.

The raids were conducted at several locations including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, and Jalna as part of a larger nationwide crackdown on terror conspiracy and funding cases.

During the operation, four individuals were detained. In Jalna, two people were apprehended from the Gandhi Nagar area. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, one person was taken into custody from the Azad Chowk area, and another individual from the N-6 region. In Malegaon, another suspect was detained by the NIA.

These individuals are suspected of being involved in anti-national activities, with potential links to terrorist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to initial reports, the detained suspects are also being investigated for their possible connections to terror financing and terrorist support groups. The raids are part of a broader operation targeting terror networks across the country. Officials are continuing their investigation, with searches and documentation still underway at the locations till the filing of the report.

According to the sources, the NIA is carrying out searches at 22 locations in five states, including Maharashtra, in a terror conspiracy case.

This latest action comes after a series of similar raids by the NIA in other parts of India.

Just days earlier, on October 1, the central probe agency conducted multiple raids in West Bengal in connection with a Maoist revival conspiracy. Additionally, Tamil Nadu saw similar operations last week related to a terror conspiracy case registered by the Chennai Central Crime Branch and later transferred to the NIA.

