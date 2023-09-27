NIA conducts nationwide raids against Khalistani terrorists and groups

New Delhi, Sep 27 In a major search operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting search operations against Khalistani terrorists and their associates across the country, officials said.

The searches are being carried out in in more than four dozen locations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and in surrounding areas of Delhi.

"The search operation is underway at locations belonging to suspects associated with Khalistani terrorists, supporters, and related banned organisations," a source said.

The raids started early Wednesday morning and are currently underway.

As of now, the NIA has not officially commented on the matter.

