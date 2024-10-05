NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials

New Delhi, Oct 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids, including one in Mustafabad, a northeastern area of the national Capital and recovered suspicious materials.

The operation was carried out with the involvement of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and local police. According to sources, suspicious materials were recovered during the raid, and notices have been issued to certain individuals, with as many as two people being detained for questioning. The raid concluded on Saturday morning.

This action is part of the NIA's investigation under case RC-13/24/NIA/DLI, targeting the nationwide network of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). As part of this crackdown, raids are being conducted at 22 locations across five states in the country.

In a joint effort, the NIA and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra on Saturday. Several places, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, and Jalna, were searched, resulting in the detention of four individuals involved in anti-national activities.

Two people were apprehended in Jalna from the Gandhi Nagar area, one from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Azad Chowk, another from the N-6 region, and one more suspect was detained in Malegaon.

According to initial reports, the detained suspects are also being investigated for their possible connections to terror financing and terrorist support groups.

These raids come in the wake of a broader nationwide crackdown by the NIA on terror-related activities. Just days earlier, on October 1, the NIA conducted multiple raids in West Bengal concerning a Maoist revival conspiracy. Similar operations also took place last week in Tamil Nadu, related to a terror conspiracy case registered by the Chennai Central Crime Branch, later handed over to the NIA.

