NIA conducts raids in Jharkhand in ex-MLA Gurucharan Nayak's attack case

New Delhi [India], March 15 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at the houses of eight accused in Jharkhand's West Singhbum linked to Naxals in continuation of its probe in a case pertaining to the attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak in January last year.

The anti-terror agency sleuths carried out these searches on Tuesday at the premises of the eight accused. The eight accused and suspects whose premises were searched are active members of the Naxal support network, said the NIA.

"They assisted Action Team Members of CPI (Maoist) or Naxals and provided logistic support to the armed cadres of the outfit in mounting the attack on the former MLA," the Central agency said.

Several posters of Naxals, documents related to illegal Kolhan State, digital devices and various other incriminating documents have been recovered and seized during the searches, said the agency.

In January last year, a group of Naxals attacked Nayak leading to the death of two police personnel in the incident. One of the police personnel was injured and their arms and ammunition were looted by the Naxals.

In July last year, NIA was entrusted with the investigation of the attack which occurred at Jhilrua School playground, under Goilkera Police Station in West Singhbhum.

