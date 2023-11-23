NIA conducts raids on former official’s residence in Bihar

Patna, Nov 23 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids on the house of former district councilor in Gaya, Bihar.

The former official identified as Raju Jaat is facing alleged charges of providing shelters to Naxal operatives of the area.

The central agency conducted raids at his Gautam Budha colony in Gaya as well as his native place at Katolia. However, the accused was not present at both the places.

The raids were conducted for five hours and the sleuths took away mobile phones of family members while they also seized documents.

“The NIA team questioned every family member about the Naxal activities. A number of people visit us on daily basis. How do we know who are Naxals and who are common people,” said Ranjit Kumar, brother of Raju.

