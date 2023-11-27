NIA conducts searches in 4 states in Ghazwa-e-Hind module case

New Delhi, Nov 27 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted multi-state raids, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices, in the Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind module case.

An official said that the searches also revealed links of the suspects, whose premises were searched on Sunday, with Pakistan-based handlers.

The official said that these suspects were in contact with the handlers, and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of suspects in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, Gujarat's Gir Somnath, Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Kerala's Kozhikode.

Apart from mobile phones and SIM cards, several documents were also seized during the NIA crackdown, as part of the ongoing investigations in the case.

The case was initially registered as FIR on July 14 last year by Phulwarisharif police in Patna district of Bihar, following the arrest of one Marghoob Ahmad Danish a.k.a. Tahir. Marghoob was the admin of WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain. The accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group, which was also active on other social media platforms such as Telegram and BiP Messenger.

Aimed at radicalizing impressionable youth in the name of the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects, according to NIA investigations, the official said. The anti-terror agency had filed a charge sheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish on January 6 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor