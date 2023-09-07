NIA conducts searches in Andhra town

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 7 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district.

The searches, which began late Wednesday night in Allagadda town, continued on Thursday.

The officials of the central agency were conducting searches at the houses of relatives of a man arrested earlier for alleged links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Mohammed Yunus (33), a native of Nandyal, was arrested by the NIA in June in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. The alleged ‘master weapons trainer’ was arrested in Karnataka where he was hiding.

According to the NIA, the accused arrested in the Nizamabad case had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to carry out terrorist activities.

The NIA had conducted searches at a few houses in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on August 10. It had also arrested two suspects.

The agency had also conducted searches the same day in Telangana’s Karimnagar town. The house of a man suspected to be linked to PFI was searched.

