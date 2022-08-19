NIA conducts searches in J&K in drone interception case

New Delhi, Aug 19 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case related to interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms and explosives by a key module of TRF, an offshoot of LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

The raids were conducted at Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Doda.

"The TRF operatives were in constant touch with LeT handlers sitting across the border and were receiving consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives via drones in the Indian territory near the International Border in the Samba sector. These weapon consignments were supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants and security forces," an NIA official said.

The case was initially registered by the police on May 29. It was re-registered by NIA on July 30.

"Searches conducted today have led to the recovery of various incriminating materials, digital devices and documents etc.," said the official.

