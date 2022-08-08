NIA conducts searches in J&K's Doda in JEI terror financing case

New Delhi, Aug 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at premises of six suspects in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) Kashmit terror funding case.

This organisation was declared an unlawful association in 2019, but it continued to raise funds in various forms on the pretext of charitable purposes, and these funds were allegedly being diverted to terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc. for promoting terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley as well as the rest of India, an NIA official said.

The case was registered suo-moto on February 5, 2021. The NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against four persons in the case.

"Searches conducted on Monday have led to the recovery of incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by JEI Jammu and Kashmir, bank and property related documents, and electronic devices," the NIA official said.

