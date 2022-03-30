NIA conducts searches in Khanna in Ludhiana bomb blast case

New Delhi, March 30 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at two locations in Khanna in connection with Lidhiana court blast case.

The case pertains to a blast that occurred in District Court Complex, Ludhiana on December 23, 2021 in which one person died and six persons were injured.

Initially, a case was lodged by Lidhiana Police in 2021 and later the probe was taken over by the NIA in 2022.

During investigation, it was learnt that the person who died in the blast was identified as Gagandeep Singh, former Head Constable of Haryana, and he died while planting the bomb.

During the searches conducted on Wednesday, several incriminating documents including, digital evidence viz mobile phones have been seized.

Earlier, the Punjab police found that ISI was helping a German based radical Khalistani group which helped in execution of the blast. The probe of Punjab police had also revealed that Khalistani operatives were working with drug mafia and Pakistan based arms dealer and narcotic dealers.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

