NIA conducts searches in TN, Puducherry in ICAMA Sadik case

New Delhi, June 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and in Karaikal district of Puducherry in Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadik case.

The case relates to Mohammed Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sadik who along with four other accused persons hatched a conspiracy to threaten general public and police officials and had also attempted to murder police personnel during vehicle checking on February 2, 2022.

The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like "Khilafah Party of India", "Khilafah Front of India", "Intellectual Students of India (ISI)" and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations like ISIS, Daesh and Al Qaeda.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 at PS Mayiladuthurai and re-registered by NIA on April 30.

"During the searches conducted today, 16 digital devices, six blunt weapons and metal rods, two nunchakus and several incriminating documents, handwritten notes etc have been seized," said the ED official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor