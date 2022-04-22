NIA court awards 3-year jail to man accused in ISIS module case

New Delhi, April 22 A special NIA court in Ernakulam, Kerala, awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment to a man accused in the ISIS-Omar Al Hind module case.

The court awarded the jail term to Sidhikhul Aslam alias Abu Sireen, a resident of Kerala, and also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.

Aslam was convicted on April 20 by the court under the relevant sections of IPC and UAPA.

The case was registered suo-motu by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 1, 2016, based on information regarding the conspiracy and formation of the ISIS Daish-inspired terrorist module, Ansarul Khilafa-KL, by the youth from southern India with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS.

After investigation, the NIA had filed chargesheets against 10 accused persons.

Earlier, six accused were convicted in 2019 and one accused was convicted on 2020 in this case.

