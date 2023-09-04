NIA court convicts 2 for murdering retired principal in furtherance of ISIS agenda

Lucknow, Sep 4 A special NIA court has held two persons guilty for killing a retired school principal in fulfillment and furtherance of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) agenda by spreading fear and terror among the people.

The court held Atif Muzaffar and Md Faisal Khan, both residents of Kanpur, guilty under Section 302 read with Sections 34 and 120B of IPC, Sections 16(1)(a) and 18 of the UA (P) Act, and sections 3, 25 & 27 of the Arms Act.

The court will hear the argument on quantum of sentence on September 11.

The victim, Ram Babu Shukla, the Kanpur-based retired principal of Swami Atmaprakash Brahmchari Junior High School in Kanpur, was killed on October, 24, 2016 while he was returning home on a bicycle.

He was attacked by the accused near village Pyondi in Kanpur.

The anti-terror agency filed a charge sheet against the two accused on July 12, 2018 after elaborate investigations, which revealed that the men had been radicalised by the ISIS ideology and were out to kill people whom they believed to be disbelievers (kafirs).

A third accused, Mohammad Saifulla, had died in exchange of fire with the UP Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad, on the night of March 7, 2017.

Investigations by the NIA revealed that the accused were operating under the influence of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They had conspired to carry out terrorist activities (Jihad) in India by targeting non-Muslims through violent acts.

In furtherance of their conspiracy to promote the ISIS ideology & agenda, they murdered Shukla to strike terror and alarm in the minds of the common people.

The case was initially registered on October 24, 2016 at PS Chakeri, Kanpur. The NIA took over the case from the UP Police in November 2017.

