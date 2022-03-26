NIA court convicts Bengal resident in fake currency notes case

New Delhi, March 26 A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna has convicted one Kamirujjaman, a resident of West Bengal, for smuggling fake Indian notes.

The quantum of punishment will be announced against him on March 28.

The court noted that the prosecution was able to bring home the guilt of the accused, and convicted Kamirujjaman, a resident of West Bengal, for the offences punishable under sections 489B, 489C,120 B read with section 489 B of IPC.

Initially, a case in this respect was lodged with Bettiah town police station of Bihar in 2019.

The Bihar Police had seized fake notes with a face value of Rs four lakh from one Julkar Shaikh.

Later on, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.

After investigation, four chargesheets were filed against 6 persons in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier, three accused, Shahnawaj Shaikh, Mannalal Chaudhary and Selim Sk were convicted and awarded eight years imprisonment on February 25 in this case.

The accused, convicted on Friday, had collected FICN from co accused Selim Sk and sent it to Bettiah through accused Shahnawaj Shaikh. He was one of the main conspirator of FICN trafficking in this case.

