NIA court convicts fake currency supplier in 2019 case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna on Thursday convicted a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a case registered in 2019.

The court convicted Julkar Sheikh pertaining to FICN seizure having a face value of Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused by Bihar Police on February 2, 2019.

The accused has been convicted under charges of 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120B read with 489B of IPC. The quantum of punishment against him would be pronounced by the NIA court, Patna on September 8.

In this regard, a First Information Report was registered at Bettiah police station in West Champaran district in Bihar. The NIA re-registered the case on February 21, 2019.

"After thorough investigations, four charge-sheets were filed against five accused persons on May 2, 2019, August 22, 2019, June 11, 2020 and December 31, 2020," the NIA said.

Earlier, NIA Special Court Patna had convicted and sentenced three accused persons in this case to rigorous imprisonment and fine on February 25 and March 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

